MANILA - Since they entered the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, Onic PH has fallen short of winning the title locally, and recently, globally.

In Seasons 4 and 5, they've fallen short of the local championship, and it was the same in Season 8, and in the M3 world championship last December, where they lost to Blacklist International.

After avenging that M3 finals loss on Friday with a 2-1 win, the architects of the "banana split" strategy said they had their eyes on winning the title.

"Gusto na namin mag-number 1 sa MPL season and magpatuloy sa lakas namin na mag-dominate hanggang playoffs at mag-champion," Onic PH star jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol, who took the MVP honors, said after the match.

But for team captain Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy, their conquest doesn't stop in winning the local title.

"Gusto ko patunayan na hindi lang namin [kayang] mag-runner up hindi lang sa Pilipinas kung di sa ibang bansa," Baloyskie said.

Onic PH will square off with Nexplay EVOS next on Sunday's first game at 4 p.m.