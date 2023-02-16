UST's Eya Laure. Richard Esguerra, ABS-CBN Sports/FILE

MANILA – Veteran spiker Eya Laure expressed her confidence in the newest members of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses after seeing their solid performances in the offseason.

In an interview ahead of UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament, Laure said he is a proud "ate" to the rookies who lifted UST to the semifinals of the Shakey’s Super League last year even without her.

“Sometimes napapa-isip ako -- kailangan pa ba talaga ako bumalik? Parang ganoon. Pero joking aside, ano talaga eh, sobrang proud. Alam mo 'yun, kaya nilang mag-semis ng wala ako,” Laure said.

As the UST’s leading scorer and former UAAP rookie of the year nears the end of her collegiate career, she took comfort that the new girls in the team are ready to defend the Tigresses’ lair.

“Ngayon masasabi ko na pagka umalis ako sa UST, hindi nila pababayaan, at ipaglalaban nila 'yung UST… Gusto kong makita ng mga rookies, ng mga bago sa amin, ng mga first playing year sa UAAP na teammate ko ngayon na naka-lineup na, ganito magmahal 'yung UST,” she continued.

“Kaya ganito mo siya dapat ipaglaban. Na hanggang dulo, kasi hindi ka niyan iiwan hanggang dulo, at susuportahan ka niya.”

Laure led the Tigresses to a fourth-place finish in Season 84 after carrying the team almost single-handedly the entire tournament.

Her entry to the collegiate ranks in Season 81 was highly-anticipated after her impressive stint in the juniors division.

Laure did not disappoint as she helped UAAP MVP Sisi Rondina to bring UST back in the finals of the women’s volleyball that season.

As she is now the leader of the squad, the outside hitter admitted that she is still bringing the lessons she learned from Rondina before.

“Madami rin naman akong natutunan kay Ate Sisi na hindi ko kinakalimutan, kasi nakatulong 'yun sa kung sino si Eya maglaro, kung paano ako mag-isip, parang ganoon,” she said.

According to her, her connection with the former Tigress captain taught her to focus on the team and never about the individual recognitions.

“Gusto namin buo 'yung team na umangat. Which is ngayon, 'yun ang gusto ko, na hindi lang kaming dalawa ni Imee 'yung aangat…Kasi for me, 'yung individual awards, hindi din siya 'yung isa sa mga goals… Mas maganda kung grupo 'yung nare-recognize kesa sa isang tao lang,” Laure explained.

Laure has yet to decide if the forthcoming UAAP season will be her swan song.

“Magde-decide na lang ako after ng season. Kasi siyempre, may mga batang papasok… mas deserving na sa kanila naman. Kumbaga, magpapa-ubaya ka na, time naman nila. Kasi 'yung time ko, tapos na,” she said.

But before leaving the squad, Laure looks to impart what Rondina instilled in her before she graduated: to love the community the way they loved her.

“Bago matapos 'yung time ko, ang goal ko is 'yun nga, kung ano 'yung ini-instill sa akin ni Ate Sisi noong rookie ako, 'yun 'yung ipapasa ko sa mga bata. Na mahalin mo 'yung UST the way na minahal ka niya. Kasi kapag minahal mo 'yung school mo na 'yan, promise -- ang sarap ng feeling. Ang sarap ng balik sa'yo.”

UST will begin its UAAP campaign on February 26 against the last year’s runners up De La Salle University.

