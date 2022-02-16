Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the first quarter at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Luka Doncic had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, helping the Dallas Mavericks rally past the host Miami Heat, 107-99, on Tuesday night.

Miami consistently double-teamed Doncic, who shot 5 of 19 from the floor. However, the Mavs made two huge three-pointers in the final two minutes, by Jalen Brunson and by Maxi Kleber.

Each of them scored 19 points, and that was a season high for Kleber.

In addition, Kleber had a game-high five blocked shots.

Dallas rallied from a 13-point third-quarter deficit as the Mavericks snapped Miami's five-game win streak. Dallas is 5-1 in its past six games.

Miami was led by Jimmy Butler, who had a game-high 29 points and 10 rebounds. Miami's Bam Adebayo added 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Heat's home record fell to 19-7.

Miami entered the game leading the NBA in three-point percentage (37.6). But Dallas held Miami to 7 of 27 on three-pointers (25.9 percent).

Dallas shot 18 of 41 on three-pointers (43.9 percent).

Tyler Herro, Miami's second-leading scorer on the season, missed his third game out of the past four due to a right knee contusion.

The Mavs were without several injured players, including two of their top six scorers: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) and Reggie Bullock (hip).

However, Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans -- acquired last week in a trade for Kristaps Porzingis -- made their Mavericks debuts. Bertans had 12 points. Dinwiddie had four points and five assists.

In the first quarter, Miami shot 57.1 percent and led, 28-23. Miami's Omer Yurtseven went 4-for-4 and had eight points in four minutes off the bench.

The Heat held Doncic to four points on 1-for-5 shooting in that first quarter, but Dallas stayed in the game by making five of nine attempts from beyond the arc.

Miami stretched its lead to 59-51 at halftime. Miami shot 52.3 percent in the first half and had a 26-15 rebounding edge.

Butler led all first-half scorers with 13 points. Doncic had 10 points at the half despite shooting just 2 of 9.

Doncic had 11 points in the third quarter as the Mavs took an 81-78 lead. Miami made just 1 of 10 three-pointers in the third.

Dallas kept coming in the fourth quarter, taking a 96-85 lead with 6:56 left, and Miami never recovered.