Football: House unanimously passes bill naturalizing United City's Marañon

The House of Representatives unanimously passed on Tuesday a bill granting Filipino citizenship to United City FC striker Bienvenido Marañón.

Voting 206-0, the House of Representatives approved on final reading, House Bill 8631 or the "Act Granting Philippine Citizenship to Bienvenido Morejon Marañon."

This brought Marañon toward his wish to be part of the Philippines national football team.

The bill will be transmitted to the Senate for its action.

The 34-year-old Spanish-born footballer has played for United City -- known formerly as Ceres Negros FC -- for several seasons now, steering the team to 4 Philippines Football League (PFL) titles.

After the House Committee on Justice approved the bill seeking his citizenship last December, Marañón expressed his desire not only to play for the Azkals but also to set down his roots in the Philippines.



