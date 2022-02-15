Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after being sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (not pictured) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Kareem Elgazzar, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LOS ANGELES -- The Cincinnati Bengals' run to the Super Bowl had been this season's best Cinderella story.

But Joe Burrow was unable to write the fairytale ending to the Bengals roller coaster season as his team were pipped to victory by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The charismatic 25-year-old quarterback was buffeted throughout the Rams defense, who sacked him seven times, and also suffered a nasty knock to his knee that left him hobbling out of SoFi Stadium after the Rams 23-20 win.

Burrow was presented with one last chance to either tie or win the game, but the Bengals' final drive after the Rams had taken the lead ended when the quarterback was sacked by Aaron Donald.

"I thought we were going to go down and at least get a field goal and tie the game and send it into overtime," a disappointed Burrow said afterwards.

"You've got to give credit to them. They played their tails off for those four plays."

Burrow was also unhappy with his own performance.

"I thought I could have played better, given us a better chance to win," he said. "But you live and you learn."

"We're a young team. You like to think that we'll be back in this situation multiple times over the course of the next few years.

"We'll take this and let it fuel you for the rest of our careers."

Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who has overseen a dramatic transformation in Cincinnati since the team went 2-14 two years ago, believes the Bengals can return stronger after the loss.

"It's a special group," Taylor said. "It stings right now but you have got to find a way to really cherish what this group had together.

"It's a hard road to get to the Super Bowl and our guys represented us the right way. We just didn't finish it off the right way."

The Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson meanwhile was also defiant in defeat.

"Obviously this moment sucks, but I think it makes this moment a little better just to know this team is so young," he said.

"We've got so much talent that is going to be around next year and so, I feel like we are really not going to skip a beat and coming in next year ready to come back."

McPherson meanwhile had raised eyebrows by opting to stay on the sidelines as his teammates trooped into the locker room in order to watch the star-studded halftime show featuring the likes of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige.

"It is a once in a lifetime opportunity really," he said.

"I thought I was able to compartmentalize the game from the halftime show. Those are some of my favorite artists. Like I said, it is a once in a lifetime deal. I thought it was pretty special."

