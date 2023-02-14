PVL: Creamline overwhelms Choco Mucho for win no. 3

Creamline Cool Smashers celebrate a point in the PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Creamline Cool Smashers made quick work of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans to extend their winning streak to three in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The Cool Smashers scored yet another convincing victory on Tuesday with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 against the Flying Titans at the Araneta Coliseum.

Creamline strengthened their hold to the top spot with a perfect 3-0 card while Choco Mucho suffered their second straight loss for a 1-2 slate.

Jema Galanza, Ced Domingo, and Michele Gumabao top-scored for the match, witnessed by 9,575 fans live at the coliseum, with 15 points each.

After a rousing opening set performance, the Cool Smashers continued their offensive onslaught in the second frame with Tots Carlos scoring a couple of powerful hits for an early 6-2 lead.

Carlos stretched their advantage to seven after a crosscourt spike, 13-6. Domingo, then, scored off the block to create significant space, 18-7.

There was no stopping Creamline in the third as they zoomed to an 11-3 separation, led by Domingo.

Choco Mucho gained a little momentum in the ensuing plays with a 6-0 run ended by a down-the-line kill of Desiree Cheng to cut their deficit, 9-11.

But the Cool Smashers quickly restored order as Galanza unloaded a barrage of spikes for a 16-10 advantage.

Gumabao made it a 20-13 ballgame after an emphatic attack before Pang Panaga scored in the middle.