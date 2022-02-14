Phoenix's Matthew Wright is PBA Player of the Week

Phoenix Super LPG guard Matthew Wright drives against TNT import Aaron Fuller in their 2021 PBA Governors' Cup game. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Phoenix Super LPG guard Matthew Wright made sure that the Fuel Masters got off to a rousing start when they resumed their campaign in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Fuel Masters pulled off a thrilling 93-92 win against the TNT Tropang GIGA, with Wright's layup with just over a second to go capping off their comeback from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Wright forced the turnover on TNT veteran Jayson Castro that allowed him to break away for the go-ahead layup, capping a 27-point, 10-assist, four-rebound, and three-steal performance.

His efforts merited him the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week award for the period Feb. 11-13.

This is the second citation for Wright, who also earned the award in the final week of the Governors' Cup last year before the PBA went on an extended break due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Wright later acknowledged that he should have milked the clock and left TNT with no chance to respond, but he was given a boost by big man Jason Perkins in the final possession. Perkins read the Tropang GIGA's final play perfectly, blocking Troy Rosario's alley-oop attempt at the buzzer to preserve their win.

"I should've just taken my time and laid it up with zero seconds left. Giving them extra seconds was deadly. That could've backfired," he noted.

"I gotta be better on that scenario. But I'm happy we got the win," added Wright, who bested Meralco's Chris Newsome and Rain or Shine rookie Mike Nieto for the weekly honor handed out by the men and women covering the PBA beat.

Phoenix improved to 4-2 for a share of fourth spot with NLEX in spite of a sudden roster changes marked by the departure of Chris Banchero in free agency, a couple of injuries to its key players, and the arrival of new import Dominique Sutton in lieu of the injured Paul Harris.

Wright is determined to help Phoenix overcome adversity and points to their effort against TNT as a positive sign as they progress in the competition.

"We have a couple of guys that are out with some injuries, we have a new import, but we can't make excuses," said Wright, who is averaging 17.3 points, 7.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game in the conference.

"It's been like two months since our last game, so I don't care if it's only five of us going out to play. We're going to play as hard as we can," he added.

Phoenix Super LPG is back in action on Saturday, February 19, against the Magnolia Hotshots.