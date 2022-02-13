PBA: Wright saves the day for Phoenix against TNT

Phoenix Super LPG guard Matthew Wright soars for a layup against TNT Tropang GIGA in the PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Matthew Wright scored the game-winning layup with just 1.3 seconds left, as the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters pulled off a 93-92 triumph against the TNT Tropang GIGA in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday.

The Fuel Masters forced a turnover on TNT veteran Jayson Castro in the dying seconds, and Wright was quickest to the ball as he zoomed to the other end for the go-ahead bucket.

Phoenix improved to 4-2 in the conference, while the Tropang GIGA dropped to 2-4.

TNT had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but Troy Rosario's attempt off an inbound pass by Gab Banal was blocked by Jason Perkins.