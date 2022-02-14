All set for second conference of PBA 3x3

After a successful first conference, the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo resumes this weekend. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The second conference of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo will open this weekend at the Araneta Coliseum, with 13 teams set to participate.

First conference grand champions Limitless Appmasters are back in action, seeking to sustain their success after ruling two of six legs last year.

They are in Pool C of the first leg along with Leg 4 champions Purefoods TJ Titans, Cavitex and NorthPort.

In Pool B are Leg 2 winners Meralco, Pioneer Pro Tibay, San Miguel Beer, and Leg 1 winner TNT Tropang GIGA.

Pool A will feature Barangay Ginebra, Platinum Karaoke, Sisa Super Sealers, and TerraFirma 3x3. The pool is completed by newcomers Master Sardines, which take the place of Zamboanga Valientes in the league.

Zamboanga Valientes opted to take a leave of absence for the second conference, having failed to win a single game in the first conference of the 3x3 competition.

Games start at 8 a.m. on February 19, with Platinum and Barangay Ginebra opening the second conference.

Below is the schedule of the first leg of the second conference: