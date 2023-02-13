MPL Philippines

MANILA -- National eports team Sibol unveiled the rosters it will be fielding for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Valorant in the 2023 SEA Games to be held in Cambodia.

The men's ML:BB team will be comprised of players from Bren Esports, and Nowee "Ryota" Macasa who plays for Onic Philippines.

Bren captain Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel will have the chance to become the first ML:BB player to take home two gold medals, after notching his first with an all-star national team lineup in 2019.

Players from Omega Empress, coming off a 3rd-4th place finish in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational, will represent the national team in the women's division.

Valorant Challengers top seed Oasis Gaming will be a full stack, as the entire squad will be representing the national team in the SEA Games.

SEA Games in Cambodia will have the following titles Crossfire (PC), League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Mobile), PUBG Mobile, Valorant (PC), Attack Online 2 (PC),

