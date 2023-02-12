Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial. File photo. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Eumir Marcial stayed unbeaten as a professional boxer after an impressive stoppage win over Argentina's Ricardo Villalba on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Marcial, who fights under Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions banner, knocked down Villalba twice en route to a second round technical knockout victory.

He improved to 4-0 in his professional career, with this being by far his most comprehensive triumph at this stage. Marcial was in control throughout the brief match, showcasing the power that made him a star at the amateur level.

He floored Villalba for the first time with just 23 seconds left in the opening round, unleashing a punishing left to the body that was set up by a superb double jab. Villalba managed to beat the eight-count but was clearly wobbly to end the round.

Marcial pounced in the second round, drilling Villalba with a right hook to the head that sent the Argentine to his knees again. While he was able to stand, the referee elected to stop the fight.

This is the fourth straight loss for Villalba, who drops to 20-8-1 in his professional career.

Marcial was fighting for the first time since October 2022, when he outpointed Steven Pichardo in Carson, California.

The bout took place in the undercard of the Rey Vargas-O’Shaquie Foster showdown.

RELATED VIDEO: