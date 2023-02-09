Eumir Marcial to face off with Ricardo Villalba in San Antonio

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Professional boxer Eumir Marcial took a break from training to meet with fellow Filipinos and fans at the SHOT Show convention in Las Vegas.

Marcial has been staying in Sin City as he trains for his upcoming fight against Argentinian Ricardo Ruben Villalba in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday.

"All the sparring that we need, conditioning coach, my coaches, my team, we all have it here so training is the best," Marcial said.

The 2021 Olympic bronze medalist added that training in Vegas comes with a lot of perks especially when it comes to sparring with talented boxers from around the world.

"They’re also from a national team like from France, from Kazakhstan, so we all meet in one gym. We say, hey we have some work and then we spar."

Marcial has been 3-0, with one knockout, since turning pro in 2020. Villalba is a veteran fighter with 20 wins, seven losses, and one draw. Their middleweight bout is scheduled for six rounds and is on the undercard of the O'Shaquire Foster and Rey Vargas fight card.