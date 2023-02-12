Lydia de Vega to be honored in PSA Awards Night

Filipino sports icon Lyde De Vega graces the opening of the 2019 Southeast Asia Games at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 1, 2019. RTVM screegrab

MANILA, Philippines -- The life of legendary sprint queen Lydia de Vega will be celebrated in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night three weeks from now at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

The late track superstar is going to be elevated in the PSA Hall of Fame in recognition of her astounding achievements in Philippine track and field history.

The tribute for De Vega -- one of the greatest athletes the country has ever produced -- will take place during the PSA's gala night on March 6.

De Vega, who twice reigned as Asia’s sprint queen, passed away last August following a long battle with cancer.

Nearly unbeatable in her prime, De Vega was acknowledged as Asia's fastest woman in the 1980s after her golden run in the women's century dash in the 1982 and 1986 Asian Games in New Delhi, India, and Seoul, South Korea, respectively.

Long legged and wearing her signature pony-tailed hair, De Vega blasted her way to the finish line ahead of India’s PT Usha both times in a dominant performance that capped their storied rivalry.

Among the prominent discoveries of the Palarong Pambansa, De Vega was a proud product of Project Gintong Alay who shot to prominence as a 17-year-old lass who bagged back-to-back gold medals in the 200-meter and 400-meter events of the 1981 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

Her legend grew from there as the Far Eastern University alumna stamped her class in the SEA Games, the Asian Athletics Championships, and the Asiad.

In all, De Vega won nine SEA Games gold medals, including her memorable run before a jampacked, wildly-cheering crowd at the Rizal Memorial Track and Field Stadium in the 1991 Manila edition of the biennial meet.

She also owns four golds in the Asian trackfest aside from the two golds she won in the Asiad.

De Vega was likewise a two-time Olympian as part of the Philippine team to the 1984 Los Angeles and 1988 Seoul Games, respectively.

She entered public service after hanging her running shoes in 1994, winning as councilor in her province of Bulacan.

Until her death, De Vega had been based in Singapore for more than a decade where she taught athletics and physical education in a private school.

Her induction in the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 and as one of the flag bearers during the opening of the 2019 Philippine SEA Games were among De Vega's last public appearances.

