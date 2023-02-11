Basketball: Organizer planning Manila Hustle 3x3 sequel

From the Manila Hustle 3x3 Facebook page

Following the success of the inaugural Manila Hustle 3x3 international tournament, organizer Peachy Medina is looking forward to making the event a regular annual invitational and help generate even more attention for women's basketball in the Philippines.

“I received a lot of good feedback that the community is uplifted,” Medina said. “I am very happy, sabi ko nga, nangako ako noong presscon na gawin natin ito yearly. Gawin natin itong experiment. But I am truly inspired by the response of the community, and parang mas nakaka-gain ng fans.”

The country had its first major women’s 3x3 tournament through the Manila Hustle 3x3 event.

It featured 12 teams, including past and present Gilas Pilipinas Women national team members, UAAP stars, and squads from South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore.

“Happy sila dahil hindi nabibigyan ng atensyon ang women’s basketball despite the progress, double gold medal sa SEA Games, pati sa 3x3 may gold medal, there is a lot of talent talaga and a lot of opportunity, so natuwa sila.”

The Gilas Women-laden Lady Macbeth Riots, composed of UAAP Season 85 Rookie of the Year Kacey Dela Rosa, Katrina Guytingco, Khate Castillo, and Janine Pontejos, won the competition held at Robinsons Magnolia last Sunday, downing another Philippine side, Army Altama.

“I hope sumunod na ang growth ng sport with additional participation, more players, more fans, kasi we are really a basketball-crazy country and half of our population is women. There is a lot of opportunity out there,” Medina added.

A former Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) women’s basketball player herself and the proponent behind the Uratex Dream and Tibay women’s 3x3 teams, Medina said many stakeholders have also expressed interest in supporting the endeavor and organize independent tournaments as well.

“I heard a lot of groups being inspired by this, so they’re thinking of establishing their leagues. I am a team owner so I can help them by participating in those leagues,” she shared.

Through local competitions, the Philippines has also been steadily rising in the FIBA 3x3 federation rankings. The country is currently at 55th globally and 13th in the Asia-Oceania region.

And although still a far-cry from the cut-off needed to be in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament (Top 20), Medina said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and different supporters are eager to keep advancing the sport and keep breaching milestones through holding such events.

"‘Yan ang plano ng ating national federation. ‘Yung sa amin naman, maliit na contribution lang. That is very big work para maka-ipon ng points. Sa amin, we are happy to help maka-ipon ng points, it’s just a small part, but it is necessary to complete the whole," she said.

"And every year, hopefully, magkaroon palagi ng ganito. Not hopefully, I really plan a sequel for this."

