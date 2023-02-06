Lady Macbeth Riots rule Manila Hustle 3x3

MANILA, Philippines -- The Lady Macbeth Riots lived up to expectations by ruling the inaugural edition of the Manila Hustle 3x3 Philippine Women's International Invitational, Sunday at Robinsons Magnolia.

The team, composed of national team standouts Janine Pontejos, Khate Castillo, and Trina Guytingco as well as reigning UAAP Rookie of the Year Kacey dela Rosa of Ateneo de Manila University, defeated Army Altama, 21-11, in the final.

Pontejos sparked Lady Macbeth's breakaway from a tight 6-5 count, and dela Rosa put the finishing touches on the victory as she nailed the championship-winning free throw with 26.7 seconds to play.

Dela Rosa was later named Most Valuable Player of the tournament, and was joined by Mar Prado and Dunarang Kim in the Mythical 3.

Lady Macbeth survived Thailand's Shoot It Dragons in the quarterfinals, 19-17, with dela Rosa providing the go-ahead free throw with 21.2 seconds left before Castillo iced the win with a layup at the buzzer.

That set up a blockbuster match against Discovery Perlas in the semifinals, where they erased an 18-16 deficit to snatch the win. A Guytingco free throw and dela Rosa's putback tied the game at 18-all, before Pontejos knocked down a two-pointer that put Lady Macbeth on the hill, 20-18.

Dela Rosa then drew a foul from veteran Allana Lim and calmly knocked down the freebie that wrapped up the game with still 1:59 left on the clock, 21-18.

South Korea's 1Eyehansol seized the bronze medal after out-playing Discovery Perlas in the third-place match, 21-11.