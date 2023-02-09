PVL: Petro Gazz bounces back with win vs Choco Mucho

Petro Gazz came back from an opening day loss and crushed Choco Mucho, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21, in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Angels bounced back from a 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 defeat versus Creamline by venting their ire on the Flying Titans.

"I'm very thankful (sa players ko). But it's not about me considering na ‘di pa naman ako matagal sa kanila. So, siguro ang naidagdag ko na lang is yung motivation, yung character, but the skills are there," said Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro.

Aiza Pontillas finished with 19 points and 14 digs for Petro Gazz.

Grethcel Soltones added 11 points and 13 receptions while Jonah Sabete tallied 9 markers.

Choco Mucho, led by Kat Tolentino's 14 points, is now tied with Petro Gazz in the standings with 1-1 records.