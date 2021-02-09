WNBA: Fil-Am Chanelle Molina signed by Indiana to training camp contract

A Filipino-American guard is looking to break through to the WNBA.

Chanelle Molina, who played collegiate basketball at Washington State, has signed a training camp contract with the Indiana Fever, the team announced today.

Molina was a prep star in Hawaii, a five-star recruit in the class of 2016. She averaged 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in her four-year collegiate career.

In an Instagram post, Molina recognized the significance of her achievement.

"It has taken a lot of hard work, dedication and patience to get here. The WNBA has always been the goal, therefore I accepted and fell in love with the process to get here," she said.

"There are not many Filipino women in the WNBA, so this is for the progress of women's basketball all over the world," she said. "I will celebrate this success and accomplishment, but it's back to helping my team overseas win in the morning."

"Thank you Indiana Fever for the opportunity. See you all soon!"

After going undrafted in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Molina played professional basketball in Sweden. She is currently averaging 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists for the Norrkoping Dolphins this season.

Terms of her deal with the Fever were not announced.

"Chanelle had an excellent career at Washington State in the very challenging Pac-12 Conference. She is a skilled and versatile guard who will bring high energy and competitiveness to our training camp," said Fever coach Marianne Stanley.

"She is having a great year overseas in Sweden this season because of how she has continued to improve."

Among those who congratulated Molina was Fil-Am volleyball star Alohi Robins-Hardy.

"You gotta play for our homeland too if you can," Robins-Hardy said in a comment on Molina's post.