Spikers' Turf: Umandal powers AMC Cotabato past Sta. Rosa

From Spikers' Turf.ph

AMC-Cotabato leaned on Jau Umandal’s power and superb floor defense, to demolish Sta. Rosa, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, for a share of the lead in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila on Wednesday.

Umandal fired 18 kills on top of 3 blocks and an ace for a 22-point showing. He added 14 excellent receptions for an all-around performance as the Cotabato Spikers nabbed their third straight win to tie the idle Imus AJAA Spikers.

Madz Gampong and Jayvee Sumagaysay each scored 10 points while five more Cotabato players scored at least 6 points.

But Cotabato coach Odjie Mamon said they can still improve.

"Mayroon akong gusto na makitang dalawang rotation na ma-improve pero sumama naman 'yung dalawang posisyon, even lang walang improvement," said Mamon, citing his players' 40 errors.

"Pero 'yung grit, yung kapit namin, yung resilience, composure. Syempre mas beterano ito kesa sa kabilang team."

Yoyong Mendoza Mendoza scored 13 points while Axel Book added 10 markers for the Lions, who fell to 0-4.