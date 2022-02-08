Football: Jarvey Gayoso back with Kaya FC-Iloilo

Jarvey Gayoso was the top goal-scorer in the Copa Paulino Alcantara. Photo courtesy of the PFL.

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine Azkals forward Jarvey Gayoso will be playing for Kaya FC-Iloilo in the 2022 season of the Philippines Football League (PFL), the club announced on Tuesday.

It will be the second stint with Kaya for Gayoso, who was loaned to the club last year for the AFC Champions League before returning to compete for the Azkals Development Team in the Copa Paulino Alcantara.

"It feels great to be back with the Kaya family," said Gayoso, a two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player with Ateneo de Manila University.

"My decision to be part of Kaya again is because my family and I believe in the opportunity and exposure playing here will give me — looking at my personal journey as an athlete," he added.

"I know they will look out for my best interests, and I, in return, will work my hardest for the club."

The 24-year-old Gayoso is the latest signing of Kaya FC, joining three of his teammates in the Azkals -- Mar Vincent Diano, Oskari Kekkonen, and Sandro Reyes.

Kaya, which beat Gayoso's ADT in the finals of the Copa Paulino Alcantara, is banking on the player's versatility as he gears up for his second stint with the squad. Although best known for his play as a forward, Gayoso has also played as a wingback and a midfielder during his stint with the national team.

"Jarvey is a player we had the chance to work with for only a very short amount of time last season as he was on loan for the Champions League campaign only. We are looking forward to working with him for a whole season this time and to properly integrate him into the club’s system and playing style," Kaya president and GM Paul Tolentino said in a statement.

"We also want to help him further develop and take the next step in his career moving forward. We feel confident we can be a big part in that process, and we also hope to win some silverware together," he added.

Gayoso won the Golden Boot in this year's Copa, with six goals -- five of which came against Mendiola 1991 in the group stages.

He actually missed the cup final after sustaining a hamstring injury in the semis against Stallion Laguna, a 2-1 win for ADT after extra time.

"The past months have been difficult, having to recover from my hamstring injury and get back to my best form. All I know is that being with Kaya, I will be able to push myself to be the best player I can be," said Gayoso.