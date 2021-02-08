eSports: Galaxy Racer obtains majority stake in local eSports group, boosts PH operations

MANILA, Philippines - UAE-based Galaxy Racer Holdings Ltd. has acquired a majority stake in rising eSports and gaming agency powerhouse DreamFyre Group.

The deal will allow DreamFyre to boost its operations in the Philippines, and fast-track its expansion into two other Southeast Asian markets, targeted within the year.

The deal will also enable DreamFyre to provide better service to local gaming content creators and pro players with more robust and global career development portfolios.

“The vision of DreamFyre has always been to become a global eSports and gaming agency, to bring Filipino talent onto the global arena; and with this infusion of funds, support, network, and resources by Galaxy Racer, we’re sure to be able to bring that vision into reality in a much shorter time frame. DreamFyre is incredibly pleased to join the Galaxy Racer family,” DreamFyre CEO Mitch Esguerra said in a statement announcing the acquisition.

With the acquisition, DreamFyre, now known as GXR Dreamfyre, will now be able to connect Filipino content creators and pro players with a global advertiser base.

This takes the local eSports industry to a whole new level, as the joint operations of both companies now span 22 countries.

“DreamFyre’s portfolio will now continually grow as we boost local operations and expand to new game titles and markets, especially that we’re enabled by Galaxy Racer to create better oﬀers to the content creators and pro players that have trusted us from the start,” Esguerra said.

GXR DreamFyre’s eSports teams, including 2019 Top 13 finalist for PUBG ECL Korea, 2019 ECL PUBG finalists, and 2020 National Interschool Cyberleague (NICL) Valorant Tournament Top 4, the UE Esports Warriors, now known as DreamFyre Team, will surely be a group to watch out for in the next global eSports tournaments.

Galaxy Racer CEO Paul Roy said the acquisition reinforces their plans to build an ecosystem around eSports, entertainment, lifestyle, and content.

"GXR DreamFyre will beneﬁt from Galaxy Racer’s international experience and resources. We are committed to this acquisition to fund the growth and support the vision the founders have set for GXR DreamFyre,” he said.

