Athletics: EJ Obiena grabs another gold medal in Dortmund meet

EJ Obiena reacts in competition at the ISTAF (Internationales Stadionfest) Indoor international athletics meet on February 5, 2021 in Berlin. Tobias Schwarz, AFP pool

Olympic-bound pole vaulter EJ Obiena continues to ramp up his performances on his way to Tokyo.

On Sunday, Obiena secured the gold medal at the PSD Bank Indoor Meeting Dortmund, Germany after clearing 5.65-meters.

He was initially tied with German Oleg Zernikel but broke the deadlock in a jump off wherein he cleared 5.68m in his first attempt.

EJ Obiena takes away another gold medal at the PSD Bank Indoor Meeting Dortmund, Germany last Sunday. He made a 5.65 meter-performance.



He previously got gold in 2021 ISTAF Indoor (Berlin) with a record breaking 5.80 meter-performance. | @ABSCBNNews — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) February 7, 2021

This marks Obiena's second gold medal of the weekend, after ruling the 2021 ISTAF Indoor meet in Berlin with a record-setting performance of 5.80m.

The 5.80m is Obiena's personal best as well as a new national indoor pole vault record.

"Thank you for all the love and support," Obiena said on Facebook after his most recent achievement. "Stoked to be able to do what I do, especially at times like this."

Obiena will next compete at the Meeting HdF Pas-de-Calais in France tomorrow.

The 24-year-old pole vaulter is one of four Filipinos already assured of spots in the Tokyo Olympics, along with gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxers Irish Magno and Eumir Marcial.

RELATED VIDEO