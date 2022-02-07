TNT gets packed schedule in PBA resumption



MANILA, Philippines -- TNT Tropang GIGA will have a busy schedule when the PBA resumes its Governors' Cup on February 11.

The reigning All-Filipino champions are scheduled to play four games in a span of eight days before they are released by the PBA to shore up the national team for the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers on February 24-28.

The PBA has yet to play games this year due to the spike of COVID-19 cases, but with Metro Manila now under Alert Level 2, the league received the go-signal from relevant government agencies to resume its conferences.

Games will start on February 11, with Meralco taking on NLEX and Magnolia facing off against TNT in a double-header at the Araneta Coliseum.

TNT will play again on February 13 against Phoenix Super LPG, on February 16 against San Miguel Beer, and on February 18 against Barangay Ginebra.

Below is the schedule of the Governors' Cup from February 11 to 20.

"I am very pleased to say that the PBA, once again, will adjust its schedule to allow some players from the Talk 'N Text to play with Gilas," PBA chairman and TNT team governor Ricky Vargas had said in a recent press conference.

"It was a unanimous decision of the board to support such a thing," he added.

TNT currently has a 2-2 win-loss record, good for eighth place in the league standings. They will have two more games left in their elimination round schedule when they return to the PBA at the end of the FIBA window.

The PBA games will be held at the Big Dome in Quezon City until February 20, but commissioner Willie Marcial has confirmed that they will move to the Ynares Center in Antipolo while the FIBA World Cup qualifiers are ongoing.

With the FIBA games to be played in Araneta, the PBA will move to Ynares Antipolo in the last week of February, where they hope to play in front of fans.

Marcial has already come to an agreement with Antipolo Mayor Junjun Ynares.

"It's good na magbibigay daan tayo sa Gilas games sa Araneta and at the same time mabibisita natin and we'll be able to cater some games to our fans in Antipolo at mga kalapit-bayan nila," Marcial said.

The PBA last played in the Antipolo venue on December 23, 2019, with Meralco beating TNT, 89-78, in the semifinals of the Governors' Cup.