PBA Governors Cup to continue during FIBA window



MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will not halt its Governors' Cup while the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers take place later this month.

This, according to league executives who said they have worked with venues as well as their television partner to ensure that PBA games can continue even as the FIBA window is on-going.

The PBA will resume its Governors' Cup on February 11, while the FIBA window takes place on February 24 to 28 at the Araneta Coliseum. The Gilas Pilipinas national team will play four games in the qualifying window.

"Tuloy pa rin (ang PBA during the FIBA window)," PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas said in a press conference Friday.

"The PBA will not stop," added Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio, who is also the team governor of the Meralco Bolts.

While the FIBA window is ongoing at the Big Dome in Quezon City, the PBA will move its games to the Ynares Center in Antipolo, according to league commissioner Willie Marcial.

"Nakipag-usap na nga kami kay ex-Mayor and Governor Junjun Ynares,. Nag-inspection na rin tayo two days ago. Baka Ynares Antipolo tayo and Araneta (ang venues)," said Marcial.

The PBA has also agreed to adjust the schedule of the TNT Tropang GIGA, as members of the team are set to play for Gilas in the upcoming FIBA window.

According to Vargas, TNT will "play as many games as they can" ahead of the FIBA qualifiers so that they can focus on Gilas.

"I think there will be time for Talk 'N Text to be able to serve its role in Gilas," said Vargas.