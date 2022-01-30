PBA Governors Cup to resume on February 11



MANILA - The PBA will resume its Governors Cup on February 11, with the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City as the likely venue.

Commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed Sunday that with Metro Manila back to Alert Level 2, the league can hold games once more.

However, fans will not yet be allowed to watch inside the venue.

"Pag-aralan muna natin," said Marcial, who expressed hope that they can get the go-signal to welcome fans back a week after the restart.

The National Capital Region will be back on Alert Level 2 on Monday, February 1, and on the very same day PBA ball clubs can again hold scrimmages.

The PBA had barred its teams from holding 5-on-5 scrimmages when it suspended the conference back in the first week of January. Teams were still allowed to do small group and individual training sessions, however.

According to Marcial, MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos was already set to give his endorsement to Metro Manila LGUs that would allow the PBA to hold games even if they were still under Alert Level 3.

With the easing to Alert Level 2, however, Abalos' endorsement was no longer needed though Marcial still expressed his appreciation for the gesture.

The PBA last held games on December 26 at the Big Dome, with TNT beating Rain or Shine, 95-92, and San Miguel routing TerraFirma, 100-88.