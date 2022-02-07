Philippines' Asa Miller competes in the Men's Giant Slalom at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 18, 2018. File photo. Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP.

Asa Miller did not put on his skis on Monday, as he and his dad Kelly instead opted to scout the opposition in the men's alpine skiing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

But it was not a total day off for the Millers, as they revisited their goals and strategies now that Asa has gotten a feel of the Chinese snow at the National Alpine Skiing Center on Xiaohaituo Mountain in Yanqing.

Asa has been in the city for a week and trained diligently for five days before taking today's break.

His first event, the men's giant slalom is set for Saturday with the slalom scheduled three days later.

After a day of scouting his competition, Miller has set a goal of finishing above 42nd place to set a standard as the best-placed Filipino in alpine skiing.

Ben Nanasca, along with Juan Cipriano, were the first Filipino Winter Olympians in the 1972 Sapporo Games. They were also the first from Southeast Asia and from a tropical country to compete in the Winter Olympics.

Nanasca, then 18, finished No. 42 among 48 finishers — Cipriano didn't finish — in giant slalom, thus setting the benchmark for Filipino alpine skiers in the Games.

Miller was only 17 when he made his Olympic debut four years ago in Pyeongchang, where he finished 70th among 110 competitors. He will be up against 151 rivals in Beijing.

"I want to be better, improve my previous performance and give a proud representation of the Philippines," said Miller.

"My training is very solid and I am looking forward to spending more time skiing before my competitions," he added.

Kelly Miller, an employee at Microsoft, agreed with his son.

"Keeping the feel of the snow and being aggressive each run and attacking the hill," Kelly, a former ski patroller at Mount Hood Meadows in Oregon, said.