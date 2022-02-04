The Philippines' flag bearer Asa Miller leads the delegation as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. Jewel Samad, AFP

The Philippines' Asa Miller made his entrance at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games parade of nations on Friday.

The Fil-American alpine skier carried the Philippine flag as the Games kicked off at the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest.

The 21-year-old was accompanied to the parade by fellow delegates Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation head Jim Palomar, and chef de mission Bones Floro.

It was the second time Miller served as the country's flag bearer in the Winter Games.

The Portland-based alpine skier is the country’s lone representative in the Games. In Pyeongchang 2018, he was joined by figure skater Michael Martinez.

Miller will compete in the men’s giant slalom on February 13 and slalom three days later.

A total of 2,781 athletes are vying in 15 disciplines in the Winter Olympics program.