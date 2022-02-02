POC's Tolentino says Miller could pull off surprise in Beijing

Philippines' Asa Miller competes in the Men's Giant Slalom at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 18, 2018. File photo. Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino gave words of encouragement to alpine skier Asa Miller as he prepares for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Tolentino, who has met face-to-face with the 21-year-old, believes Miller could pull off an improbable task and join the ranks of Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and company.

“Remember what I gave our Olympic medalists — the gold, the silver and the bronze? I gave them a house and lot each in Tagaytay. Get one,” Tolentino told Miller during a meeting among the members of Team Philippines at the National Alpine Skiing Centre atop Xiaohaituo Mountain.

“The gold medalist [Diaz] got more than a million dollars.”

Miller humbly responded to Tolentino’s challenge.

“I’ll do my best … there are lots of best skiers out there. It takes time, I have to build and take the process,” said Miller, who thanked Tolentino and the POC and the Philippine Sports Commission for supporting his campaign.

POC chief legal counsel Billy Sumagui accompanied Tolentino to the Winter Olympics.

The duo were then joined by chef de mission Bones Floro, athletes welfare officer Joebert Yu and Philippine Snowboarding and Ski Federation president Jim Apelar in meeting Miller.

The Winter Olympics opens on Friday with Miller hitting the slopes for the men’s giant slalom on February 13 and the slalom three days later.

The Philippines has been consistent in qualifying athletes in the last three Winter Olympics although figure skater Michael Martinez missed the Beijing edition after competing in Sochi 2014 where he was the first Southeast Asian to vie in the event and Pyeongchang 2018.