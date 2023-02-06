NBA: Knee injury to sideline Warriors' Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City. Al Bello, Getty Images/AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be sidelined indefinitely with a left knee injury, the NBA champions said on Sunday.

In a statement the Warriors said an MRI exam had confirmed Curry "suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments" in the left knee, as well as a torn interosseous membrane and a contusion to his lower leg.

Amid reports that Curry could miss "multiple weeks," the Warriors said only that he "will not play in (Monday's) game and additional clarity on a potential timeline will be established in the coming days."

Curry was hurt in a collision with Dallas guard McKinley Wright in the third quarter of the Warriors' home win on Saturday.

The 34-year-old hobbled to the sideline and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

He underwent an MRI scan on Sunday.

"I think the main thing is he's going to be out for a little bit," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "We're going to reevaluate in a few days.

"The good news is he's going to be back. We don't exactly know when, but it's not an injury that's going to keep him out for the season."

The injury almost certainly means Curry won't make a ninth All-Star Game appearance on February 19 after he was voted in as a starter.

The Warriors have five games before the All-Star break, then return to action on February 23 against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Curry has missed 11 games this season with a partially dislocated shoulder.

bb/mlm

© Agence France-Presse