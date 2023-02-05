Kai Sotto set to join another team in NBL offseason

Filipino center Kai Sotto will join another team after the Adelaide 36ers' campaign in the National Basketball League (NBL) concluded on Sunday, the team announced.

Sotto played just a minute and 45 seconds in Adelaide's 116-107 loss to Melbourne United, which gave them a 13-15 record to end the season.

Adelaide finished in eighth place, missing out on a spot in the playoffs. With the 36ers' season over, Sotto will keep himself busy by signing with another team -- still in an effort to achieve his ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.

"Sotto … has agreed to an overseas offer during the NBL off-season for his pursuit to an NBA dream," Adelaide announced. "The center said the time was right in his career for the next challenge and the move overseas is the next step in his journey towards his goal to make the big league."

The 36ers did not immediately name Sotto's next team.

"A new opportunity for me is really good and another opportunity for me to play basketball, I'm excited," said Sotto. "I didn't want to spend a lot of time not playing, I'm lucky I've been offered this deal."

Sotto averaged 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in his 50 appearances for the 36ers in the NBL, winning the starting spot towards the second half of the 2022-23 season.

"Every season here (in Adelaide) I've got better and I'll just keep on going from there," the 20-year-old Sotto said.

Adelaide coach CJ Bruton said he will continue to monitor Sotto's progress as he moves forward in his professional career.

"It's all about taking the next step for Kai and he will continue to grow as a basketballer," said Bruton.

