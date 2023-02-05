EJ Obiena captures gold in Poland meet

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines reacts after winning the men's Pole Vault at the IAAF Diamond League Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 02 September 2022. File photo. Stephanie Lecocq, EPA-EFE.

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena soared to his second gold medal of the 2023 season as he topped the Orlen Cup at the Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland.

The 27-year-old cleared 5.77-meters to rule an 11-man field in the bronze level event of the World Athletics Continental Tour.

In second place was American Sam Kendricks (5.70-m), followed by hometown bet Piotr Lisek (5.70-m).

On Instagram, Obiena said that he was "happy to take the win" in the meet, considering the troubles he endured on the way to Poland.

"It was a difficult battle, both physically and mentally," said Obiena, noting that it had not been easy to travel to Poland just two days after he competed in the Mondo Classic in Sweden.

Obiena placed third in the Sweden meet, clearing 5.91-m to match the national record he set last year.

Last January 27, he grabbed his first gold of the season when he cleared 5.82-m at the Perche en or in Roubaix, France.

Obiena returns to action in the Copernicus Cup on February 8.