MANILA - In his Las Vegas debut, Jimuel Pacquiao, the 21-year-old son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, outlasted, out punched and outmaneuvered his larger American opponent Marco Rosales for 3 two-minute amateur rounds.

"It was good. It was fun. It was fun. A lot of historic fights happen here," said the younger Pacquiao.

The "Fights of Fury 8" charity event marks the 6th fight for Pacquiao, who took home a commemorative belt after the bout.

While he took home the win, he remains hungry.

"I’ve been consistent, so I’m happy but I know I could’ve done way better in this one so I gotta get back in the gym."

Just like his legendary father, the 136-and-a-half pound Jimuel Pacquiao fought a much bigger opponent who weighed in at 148 pounds.

"It wasn’t really that much of a difference maker because I spar also big guys in the gym all the time, so it wasn’t that much of a difference," he said.

Pacquiao opened the fight by using an effective straight right against his southpaw opponent.

His opponent, meanwhile, said the fight was close, and that he may have even won the fight.

"They gave him an edge on the decision. I personally thought I won but I’ll go back and watch it--see how it was I’ll go get that rematch," Rosales said.



About a thousand people enjoyed the long night of amateur boxing, put on by the Manny Pacquiao Foundation which raises funds for several non-profits in Las Vegas.

Among those in attendance cheering on Pacquiao were Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, former world champions Jerwin Ancajas and Marlon Tapales, and top contender Jade Bornea.

After a successful amateur Vegas debut full of fanfare, it may only be a matter of time before Jimuel Pacquiao comes back to Vegas for the big money fights.

