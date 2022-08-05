

The latest installment of 360 Promotions Hollywood Fight Nights started with a bang, as Jimuel Pacquiao beat Dylan Merrikan via decision.

Jimuel, son of legendary fighter Manny Pacquiao, now has a 4-1 win-loss amateur record. He unleashed several combinations, while showing power in his lead left hook throughout three two-minute rounds.

With the win, Pacquiao was awarded a special WBC "amateur champion" belt.

While the Montebello Country Club was packed with Team Pacquiao supporters, Jimuel’s biggest fans were watching him live for the first time.

JImuel’s mother Jinkee, and sisters Princess and Queen Elizabeth were in the crowd cheering him on.

"I’m so very proud and scared," said Princess.

#hollywoodfightnight action kicked off with Jinkee Pacquiao cheering on @EmmanuelpacJr from ringside. Jimuel won the 3 round exhibition put on by @360BoxingPromos via decision. His record is now 4-1. @TFCNewsNow @ABSCBNNews @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/8IOU1uAbax — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) August 5, 2022

For Jinkee who had been ringside for much of Manny Pacquiao’s legendary boxing career, she said she gets more nervous watching her son fight.

"I don’t have a choice, he’s passionate about boxing... I’m more nervous than Manny," said Jinkee.

This is the first time Jimuel has been with his family in nearly a year as he has been training in the US.

The family said they’re not only proud of the 21-year-old’s boxing accomplishments, but are also happy about his growth.

"He wants to do it that way himself, I’m proud of him, that’s what he really wants I’m proud of him," said Jinkee.

With the progress and commitment Jimuel has made in his first 5 fights, the Pacquiao family may have plenty more nights sitting ringside.

