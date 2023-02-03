Pido Jarencio returns as UST Tigers coach

Former UST head coach Pido Jarencio celebrates the Growling Tigers' victory with Kevin Ferrer. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA – (UPDATED) Coach Pido Jarencio is returning to the Tigers’ lair as he was confirmed to take the helm once again for the University of Santo Tomas (UST) men’s basketball team.

UST’s Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) confirmed on Friday that Jarencio has been officially appointed as the coach of the Growling Tigers, replacing Bal David.

In a statement, IPEA said Jarencio took over the coaching duties effective February 1.

He will be assisted by Bonnie Tan as team consultant, and Waiyip Chong and Eric Ang as team managers.

Reports have earlier circulated about the impending comeback of Jarencio to UST since David announced his resignation from the squad after just one season.

The Tigers finished the season at the bottom of the standings with a disappointing 1-13 win-loss card.

Jarencio, who is a former Glowing Goldies, first handled the UST team in 2006 and led the España-based cagers to a UAAP championship – still the last title of the Tigers in men’s basketball.

After winning the title in his first season, Jarencio carried the team to back-to-back championship appearances in 2012 and 2013 but fell short to Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University, respectively.

After losing to La Salle in the finals in 2013, Jarencio decided to step down. He then moved to the professional league, signing with GlobalPort.

Just last week, Jarencio opted to remain non-committal when asked about his reported return to UST.

"Antayin na lang natin ang announcement nila. Hindi ko announcement," said Jarencio.

​​Jarencio is currently serving as team manager of the NorthPort Batang Pier in the PBA.

