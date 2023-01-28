Jarencio on reported UST return: 'Baka ma-tsambahan'

Pido Jarencio is linked to a return to the UST Growling Tigers. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Pido Jarencio opted to remain non-committal when asked about his reported return to University of Santo Tomas as the head coach of the Growling Tigers.

Per Tomasino Web, Jarencio will return to coach the Growling Tigers starting the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

The veteran mentor neither confirmed nor denied the reports on Saturday, following a 121-112 loss by his NorthPort Batang Pier team to the NLEX Road Warriors in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

"Antayin na lang natin ang announcement nila. Hindi ko announcement," said Jarencio.

When pressed, Jarencio said that there have been some talks between him and UST.

"Kahit papaano naka-usap ko. Naka-tsambang usap. Usap pa lang," he said. "Eh, siyempre, mga pari nagpapa-takbo doon eh. Pari kausap natin."

"Sabi nga nila, may tsamba," the coach said of the possibility of his return to UST. "Baka ma-tsambahan natin."

Jarencio coached UST for eight seasons, leading the Growling Tigers to the UAAP championship in 2006 where they defeated the Ateneo Blue Eagles. He steered them to two more Finals appearances in 2012 and 2013, but lost to Ateneo and La Salle, respectively.

He compiled a 58-54 record in coaching his alma mater.

​​Jarencio is currently serving as team manager of the Batang Pier in the PBA.

The UST head coaching post is vacant after the resignation of Bal David, who went a woeful 1-13 in Season 85.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.