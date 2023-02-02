PH women's football team bares lineup for Pinatar Cup

From the Philippine women’s national football team Facebook page

The Philippine women’s national football team has unveiled its lineup for the coming 2023 Pinatar Cup, which is part of its preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Kiara Fontanilla, Olivia Davies-McDaniel, and Inna Palacios were selected by coach Alen Stajcic for the Filipinas' goal keeping duties.

The defensive backline will consist of Maya Alcantara, Alicia Barker, Reina Bonta, Jessika Cowart, Malea Cesar, Sofia Harrison, Hali Long, Eva Madarang, and Dominique Randle.

The midfielders are composed of team captain Tahnai Annis, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Eggesvik, Carleigh Frilles, Reinna Gabriel, Kaya Hawkinson, Camille Rodriguez, Jaclyn Sawicki, and Meryll Serrano.

Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, Katrina Guillou, and Quinley Quezada will be the team forwards.

The Filipinas are scheduled to square off with Wales on February 16 in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

This will be followed by a match against Scotland on February 18 and Iceland on February 21.