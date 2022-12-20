Football: PH women's squad heads to Spain for Pinatar Cup

The Philippine women's football team. Photo from PFF.org.ph

The Philippine women’s football team will head to Europe for the Pinatar Cup 2023 in February in San Pedro del Pinatar in Murcia, Spain.

The tournament, which runs from February 15 to 21, 2023, will serve as their buildup for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Filipinas’ first match will be against 32nd-ranked Wales on February 15 followed by a game against 25th ranked Scotland on February 18. They will wrap up their campaign against 16th-ranked Iceland on February 21.

The games will be played at the Pinatar Arena Football Center.

Scotland qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019, but missed out on next year’s tournament. Wales and Iceland have yet to qualify for the FWWC.

“Competing in the Pinatar Cup is a great opportunity for the Filipinas to familiarize themselves with European teams ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta, Jr. in a statement. “It’s definitely a big help to the team’s preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.”

The Filipinas will play in Europe for the first time since June 2022 when they won back-to-back friendly matches against Bosnia Herzegovina in Slovenia.

The Filipinas are slated to face Switzerland, co-hosts New Zealand, and Norway in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Filipinas are supported by team manager Jefferson Cheng, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the MVP Sports Foundation.