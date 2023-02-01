Photo from PNVF website

MANILA – Around 16 senior high schools and club teams are confirmed to participate in the upcoming Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships for Boys and Girls this month.

Up-and-coming young volleyball players will be jostling inside the court beginning February 17 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said the federation expects the number of participants to increase this week after several schools and clubs sent letters of intent to join the tournament that has been revived after decades of hibernation.

“This Under-18 Championships aims to keep the pool of young players active,” Suzara said. “This tournament serves as a feeder for future national teams.”

Five teams — California Precision Sports-Antipolo City, Paranaque Thunderbolts Volleyball Club, Santa Rosa City, Angeles City and Sto. Nino de Praga Academy (Trece Martires, Cavite) — are fielding squads in both the boys and girls divisions.

Also joining the PNVF’s season-opening national tournament are Philippine Christian University (Manila), Queen Ann School (Santa Rosa), Justice CM Palma High School (Quezon City), Hermosa Volleyball Club (Bataan), Municipality of Nagcarlan (Laguna) and Mayamot National High School (Antipolo City) in the boys division.

Competing in the girls’ side are Ateneo de Manila University, Grace Christian College Foundation (Taguig City), New Gen-Municipality of Sta. Cruz (Laguna), Mayamot National High School (Antipolo City), UVL-Science City of Munoz, and Paranaque Berets.

Competition director Oliver Mora said the matches will be played on weekends with the finals for both genders set on March 12. Yul Benosa is the event director.