ONE Championship on Tuesday announced that its non-scripted reality television program, “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition,” is now available to Netflix subscribers around the world.

The new take on “The Apprentice” features 16 candidates from across the globe who participate in a series of business tasks and physical challenges with renowned CEOs and world champion athletes.

The show is led by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who built a $1-billion sports media empire alongside his team.

“We are excited to share 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' with Netflix viewers all around the globe,” said Sityodtong. “Join me on my mission to unleash greatness from 16 candidates who are competing for a $250,000 job offer and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become my protege.”

The show launched in Asia earlier this year and garnered an estimated 4 million viewers on premiere night.

It beat other top-rated reality competition premieres including “America’s Got Talent” Season 20, “MasterChef Singapore” Season 2, “The Voice” Season 20, and “The Masked Singer” Season 5 to emerge as the most-watched 2021 season premiere of all English-language reality series on TV in Asia by broadcast reach.

The first season of “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” consists of 13 episodes.

Viewers can follow their local candidates, who hail from Singapore, Germany, The Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, India, Russia, Venezuela, Thailand, and more.