Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles past Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, including the go-ahead driving layup with 26.4 seconds remaining in overtime, and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 122-119 in overtime Monday.

Maxey added eight assists and a career-high four blocked shots.

Tobias Harris produced 31 points and Andre Drummond had 16 points and 23 rebounds. The Sixers have won five straight.

The Sixers played without All-Star Joel Embiid, who was given the night off for rest after competing in 21 games in a row.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 37 points and Desmond Bane added 34, including five points in overtime. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 and Steven Adams swept 12 rebounds for Memphis, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Philadelphia bolted to a 49-32 lead with 9:24 remaining in the second quarter after a basket by deep reserve Charles Bassey.

The Grizzlies tightened defensively and closed within 55-48 when Morant dropped in two free throws with 3:40 left.

Harris hit a 3-pointer from the wing and Maxey added a three-point play for the Sixers down the stretch and they led 63-58 at halftime.

Morant scored 11 points in the first 7:37 of the third to help the Grizzlies tie the game at 78.

Maxey responded with a floater in the lane over Adams on the Sixers' next possession.

The Sixers held an 84-80 advantage at the end of the third.

Brandon Clarke scored in the low post and Jackson completed a three-point play for the Grizzlies, who quickly went ahead 85-84 early in the fourth.

Georges Niang hit a trey with 8:15 left for a 91-88 Sixers lead.

The Grizzlies regained the lead 94-93 when Kyle Anderson found himself wide open in the middle of the zone defense and scored with 7:00 to go.

Bane's fourth 3-pointer, this time with 4:38 left, put the Grizzlies ahead 99-98.

Morant's difficult layup with 1:55 remaining closed Memphis within 106-105.

Morant tied the game at 111 with 8.1 seconds to go but missed the potential go-ahead free throw.

Seth Curry missed a short jumper from the corner in the final few seconds and the game went into overtime.