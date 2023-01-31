PBA: Converge's Ahanmisi earns Player of the Week nod

Converge guard Maverick Ahanmisi in action against Magnolia. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Behind an impressive showing from import Jamaal Franklin, the Converge FiberXers are off to an impressive 3-0 start in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

Though Franklin is leading the way, an array of local stalwarts have also shone in Converge's fast start -- none more impressive than veteran guard Maverick Ahanmisi.

The 6-foot-2 ace is averaging 22.3 points in their first three assignments, while shooting 55% from the field including 38% from long range. He also posted 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steal a game as the FiberXers racked up wins over NorthPort, Rain or Shine, and Magnolia.

His numbers earned for Ahanmisi the first Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citation in this conference, covering the period Jan. 22-29.

Ahanmisi, the third overall pick in the 2015 draft, opened his week with a 29-point eruption in Converge's 122-92 win over Northport, where Kiwi Ethan Rusbatch served as the team's import. He added six rebounds, nine assists, a steal, and a block in the biggest winning margin in the franchise's young history.

Ahanmisi followed it up with a 16-6-9-2 line in the FiberXers' 130-115 victory over Terrafirma featuring Franklin as Converge's new import.

Against debuting Magnolia, Ahanmisi joined forces with Franklin at crunch time as the FiberXers averted a meltdown from a 14-point lead to hack out a narrow 111-109 win.

He had 22 points and five rebounds in the triumph that allowed Converge a getaway drive from a three-way tie with TNT (2-0) and NLEX (2-0) on top of the season-ending conference.

Ahanmisi eclipsed TNT's Roger Pogoy and NLEX's Kevin Alas for the weekly honor handed out by print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat.

