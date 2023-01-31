Hali Long (5) of the Philippines during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team is not shying away from high expectations for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The Filipinas are tipped to contend for the gold medal in Cambodia this May, in what will be part of their build-up for the FIFA World Cup 2023 in July.

Already, the leadership of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) believes that the Filipinas and Vietnam -- another team headed to the World Cup -- are favorites to play in the gold medal match.

"It's a very real chance right now for our women's team," PFF secretary-general Atty. Ed Gastanes said of the Filipinas' gold medal chances.

The team placed third in Hanoi, Vietnam last year -- a breakthrough podium finish for the squad.

"If that opportunity presents itself, we will always do our absolute best to get a medal for the country," veteran goal-keeper Inna Palacios said. "Of course, we never stop wanting more."

"I think everyone in the team, and I can speak for the girls, we want it," she stressed.

Filipinas co-captain Hali Long, for her part, said that they treasure the experience of winning bronze -- but it's also an achievement that left them wanting more.

"I think it's safe to say all the girls wanna feel that feeling again, that winning feeling," said the veteran defender. "Like, if that's how bronze felt, how will gold feel?"

However, both players -- among the longest-tenured members of the national team -- do acknowledge that it will not be an easy feat. Because the SEA Games do not fall in a FIFA international window, it is unsure if Filipinas in professional clubs -- the likes of Quinley Quezada and Sarina Bolden -- can be called up for the campaign.

It's a challenge that Long and Palacios believe the team is ready for, nonetheless.

"Like what coach Alen [Stajcic] said, the climb gets harder. You keep climbing, and the climb gets harder also," said Palacios. "I'm sure everyone will want to achieve much more than what we can, but we're very much grounded, and we know how hard it is."

"We just keep our heads down, and we work harder as a group," she added.

"We have to keep pushing," added Long, who stressed that they must continue raising the profile of Philippine women's football for the future generations.

"This is all just a moment of our lives. A moment of their careers, of our playing careers. But it will last a lifetime for Philippine women's football. If we think about the moment we're in and apply it to the bigger picture we want, I think our efforts will be fruitful," she said.

The 2023 SEA Games run from May 5-17 in Cambodia.

