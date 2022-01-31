Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has said he "will never forget" K-pop star BamBam, after the Thai icon's social media influence helped him become an NBA All-Star for the first time.

Wiggins has been named as an All-Star for the first time in his eight-year career and BamBam played a huge part in getting him there.

One of the most common ways for fans to vote for the All-Star Game starters was Twitter, using hashtags with the players' names. The Warriors social media team partnered with BamBam - and leveraged his 9 million followers on Twitter - to boost Wiggins' total.

On January 7, the Warriors' social media team strategically selected that day for BamBam to plug Wiggins to his 9.6 millions followers. The day was significant because votes counted as double.

BamBam's message erupted in the active K-pop world, becoming Thailand's No. 1 trending topic and gave the player the third most votes in the West frontcourt.

"I thought it was pretty cool. He's a very popular guy, he helped me get a ton of votes," Wiggins said. "I didn't know who he was before, but now I will never forget him.

After the first phase of his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves was deemed a disappointment, the former No 1 overall NBA Draft pick Wiggins has flourished with Golden State Warriors. His efficiency has gone through the roof in a less voluminous offensive role, while he has become an essential member of the top-ranked Warriors defence.

It should be noted that 46 players and some members of the media also voted for Wiggins, but the fans wanted him, and they are going to get that on February 20.

