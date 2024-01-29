MLBB: End of an era as Yawi parts ways with ECHO

Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - ECHO and its star roamer Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera have parted ways, the team announced Monday night.

In a video posted on ECHO's page, Yawi thanked his teammates and the management for giving him opportunities.

"I will be parting ways na with ECHO guys. Gusto ko magpasalamat sa ECHO," he said in the video.

ECHO acquired Yawi in 2022 from then Nexplay EVOS, forming a super team that would later on buck off growing pains.

Yawi's risky highlight plays became one of the catalysts to ECHO's rise as a world champion, around a year ago, when they swept Blacklist International in the Grand Finals of the M4 World Championship.

Yawi was also integral to ECHO's journey to finally win the elusive MPL Philippines title in May. Yawi was also part of the MSC 2023 squad that placed 3rd in Phnom Penh.

But come MPL Season 12, Yawi barely saw playing time, which became an issue of scrutiny.

In his parting note, Yawi thanked the management and relished the time he spent with the team.

"Thank you for being loud and proud with us, Yawi Esports! Your contributions will surely resonate with the Orcas throughout history, and your presence will truly be missed," ECHO said.