B.League: Dwight Ramos shines as Levanga halts skid

Dwight Ramos put in the work on both ends of the floor to help Levanga Hokkaido pull off a 102-95 upset of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, Sunday at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Ramos scored 10 points on top of five rebounds, four assists, and a season-high six steals in just over 19 minutes of playing time for Hokkaido.

With the result, they snapped a nine-game losing streak in the 2022-23 season of the B.League, and hiked their record to 8-26.

Brock Motum was unstoppable for Levanga, with 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting on top of nine rebounds. Alex Murphy added 19 points and seven boards, while Shawn Long also reached double-digits with 13 markers.

But other Filipinos came up short on Sunday's B.League action.

Matthew Wright's 22-point effort wasn't enough for Kyoto Hannaryz, as they lost 79-78 to the Yokohama B-Corsairs at the Yokohama International Pool.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for the visitors, who led 78-77 with 23 seconds left, thanks to a three-pointer by Jotaro Mitsuda. Yokohama still had enough time, however, and Charles Jackson nailed the game-winning jumper with 10 seconds left.

A turnover by Cheick Diallo in their final possession sealed the loss for Kyoto. Jarrod Uthoff led the Hannaryz with 23 points; Diallo had a 17-point, 17-rebound double-double.

Kyoto dropped to 13-21, as they have lost three of their last four games.

The freefall continues for Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, who were routed 81-64 by the Sendai 89ers at the Xebio Arena Sendai.

Ravena had 10 points, three assists, three rebounds, and three steals as Shiga fell to their 17th straight loss. The Lakes have not won since December 10, and their 4-30 slate is the worst in the league.

Also losing were Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix, as they dropped an 81-64 result to the Shimane Susanoo Magic at the Hamamatsu Arena.

The younger Ravena played less than nine minutes, making just one of four field goals for two points. San-En is now 15-19 in the season after losing for the third straight game.

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins suffered an 82-58 upset against the Shinshu Brave Warriors on their home court at the Dolphins Arena.

The loss ended Nagoya's six-game winning streak and dropped them to 25-9 in the season.

The Dolphins were unable to recover from a slow start that saw them fall behind, 23-9, after the opening period. Parks was one of two players in double-digits with 11 points; Scott Eatherton had a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double.

But Nagoya made just 32.8% of their field goals and committed 16 turnovers in the defeat.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings triumphed over the Gunma Crane Thunders, 84-77, as they continue to wait for Carl Tamayo to make his debut.