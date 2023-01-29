The launch of Milo Active Pilipinas at Philsports Arena on Saturday. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Nestle Philippines’ Milo launched Active Pilipinas on Saturday to reintroduce kids to sports after more than two years of pandemic-related restrictions.

The restrictions have limited Filipino kids’ opportunities for physical activity with 84 percent of Filipino adolescents becoming insufficiently active, according to the 2022 Philippine Report Card by the University of the Philippines College of Human Kinetics Foundation, Inc.

“After close to 3 years of staying and schooling from home, we are beyond excited as together with you all… We energize the nation to be more active, to get into sports and to drive a more Active Pilipinas,” said Nestle Philippines' business executive officer for beverages and confectionery Veronica V. Cruz, at the launch at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

“We know that sports is a great teacher, it teaches children lifelong values such as perseverance, team work, confidence and that's just to name a few. We know that these are key elements for them to succeed and be champions in life.”

In line with Active Pilipinas, Nestle Philippines has given Filipino kids access to all year-long Milo sports programs:

MILO Sports Clinics -- Now in its 38th year, the annual MILO Sports Clinics will continue to teach kids the basics of sports like basketball, taekwondo, swimming, and tennis, among others while instilling discipline, confidence, and teamwork.

MILO Marathon -- After 3 years on halt, the biggest running event in the country is set to return this March 2023. This national event brings together people to get back into sports and help build tomorrow’s champions.

MILO Champ Camp -- Co-created with the Department of Education (DepEd), the MILO Champ Camp is a nationwide school tour that teaches students the basics of sports without disrupting their classes, since parents also play a role as we teach them proper nutrition. This is one of the widespread efforts to help improve the physical literacy of kids because we believe that active kids are better learners.

MILO Home Court -- A digital portal launched in partnership with the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) during the pandemic, MILO Home Court will continue to help kids pursue sports even at home by providing video tutorials and online sports classes.

MILO Barangay Liga -- The much-awaited grassroots basketball tournament will launch in March this year, inviting more than future champions from barangays nationwide to work with their teams in showcasing their skills on the court. Participating moms from the 2022 Barangay Liga share how it helps their kids lessen screen time to make them more active and healthy while learning values such as discipline and social skills.

Volleyball superstar Alyssa Valdez, who graced the event, cited the importance of sports activities.

“It gives kids the chance to try new sports. It also gives parents and guardians to chance to see the kids discover new skills and talents which hopefully i-continue nating suportahan,” said the former Ateneo Lady Eagle, who also became a member of the national women’s volleyball team.

“I believe in the importance of grassroots programs. There are so many kids out there who have untapped potential not knowing they are capable of so much greater opportunities. Akala ko nga po volleyball lang ako sa school at nung college matatapos na po, pero it opened a lot of doors for my career building me up to be better. So malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa sports, through volleyball.”

Carlo Sampan, head of Milo Sports, echoed Valdez’s sentiments. “Now, more than ever, we see the importance of energizing kids and bringing back active lifestyles through the variety of Milo sports programs that will be made available nationwide. Through these opportunities, we aim to build the champions of tomorrow and instill values learned through sports for future success in life,” he said.