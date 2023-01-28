Home  >  Sports

PBA: NLEX pulls away late, sends NorthPort to third straight loss

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2023 09:45 PM

PBA Images.
Jonathon Simmons fueled NLEX to a 2-0 record. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors surged to a second straight win in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup after pulling away for a 121-112 triumph over the NorthPort Batang Pier, Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Road Warriors leaned on a huge performance from import Jonathon Simmons to stay unbeaten in the conference, while sending the Batang Pier to a third straight defeat.

Simmons delivered 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Don Trollano added 23 points in the win for NLEX.

