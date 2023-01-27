MANILA - Oasis Gaming on Thursday ruled the Sibol national team selection for the 2023 Southeast Asian Games to be held in Cambodia.

Oasis Gaming, comprised of Bhreyanne "Wild0reoo" Reyes, Xavier "xavi8k" Juan, Jed "Draxiimov" Jamir, Nathaniel "Nexi" Cabero,George "Georggyyy" Lachica and Mark "Markyyy" Tuling, swept SR Nacague, 2-0, in the grand finals of the qualifiers.

Oasis Gaming capitalized on near perfect runs as the attacker team in the Icebox and Split maps, respectively, mounting identical 13-7 scorecards for both maps.

Head coach Jose "Jamir" Jamir will be the Valorant national team's coach as a result, as the game title ventures into its first SEA Games tournament in Cambodia this year.

Players to be fielded in the national team will be selected from NAOS Esports, SR Nacague, Oasis Gaming, and Sky Empire, featuring the likes of pro Valorant powerhouses such as Riley "Witz" Go and Carl "SenyorCarL" Carandang among others.

ML:BB coaches Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro and Abraham Unida will be in charge of the team selections for players in the men's and women's division of the said game.