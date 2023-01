Blackwater nabbed its first victory in the PBA Governors' Cup by edging Phoenix, 108-105, on Thursday at Ynares Center-Antipolo.

Shawn Glover scored 31 points to go with his 13 rebounds for the Bossing.

Baser Amer added 17 to help snap Blackwater's 7-game slide from the Commissioner's Cup.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.