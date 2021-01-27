Did demand for Pacquiao-McGregor bout dwindle after MMA star’s Dubai dud?

Interest in a planned boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and MMA star Conor McGregor has apparently gone down after the UFC fighter's loss to Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

Sean Gibbons, head of Pacquiao's MP Promotions company, acknowledged the demand for the super fight has waned.

"Very unfortunate. It looked like Conor looked past Dustin and got knocked out. Maybe he had the Senator on his mind," Gibbons said in an article posted on The Sun.

"I think the demand for the fight is not there presently."

Pacquiao and McGregor are handled by the same management company, Paradigm, and there has been talks about a super fight this year.

But McGregor could be bent on avenging his loss to Poirier now.

"Conor has some business to clean up and handle in the UFC. It's a bummer, it could have been fun for as long as it lasted," said Gibbons.

Meanwhile, McGregor denied he was thinking of Pacquiao fight even while preparing for Poirier.

“I always did want to focus on my MMA career but I’m also open. I’ll just see what happens. I don’t know what will happen," said the UFC star. "That Manny fight was happening. It was as good as done."

"I just want to get in and get back into a bounce, especially against that style of fighter, and not take those kicks. Not play with those kicks. It’s just a motherf--ker to take. That’s my mind going."