Pacquiao lauds Super Bowl-bound Brady for continuing to defy age

Manny Pacquiao paid tribute to American football star Tom Brady for towing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl 55.

The 8-division champion has found similarities between him and Brady as both of them remain competitive in their respective sport despite being in their 40's.



"Tom Brady does it again! Every time they say he’s too old, he just goes to another super bowl! 🐐" said Pacquiao in his Instagram post.

Brady is 43 while Pacquiao is 42.

Brady will be making his 10th appearance in the Super Bowl. They toppled top seeded Green Bay Packers 31-26 over the weekend in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

Just like him, Pacquiao has been defying his age by taking on fighters younger than him. He dominated Kieth Thurman, a champion 10 years younger than him, to win the WBA "super" welterweight title in 2019.

Pacquiao could face 22-year-old, 5-foot-10 Ryan Garcia next in his return to the ring.

